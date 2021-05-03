San Antonio is getting its own official Monopoly board. You can help decide what locales are on it.

The Alamo? The River Walk? The Pearl? The Rim? Here's your opportunity to submit your an idea for a spot on the game, due out later this year.

SAN ANTONIO — You'll soon have the ability to buy the Tower of Americas.

With Monopoly money, that is.

Come fall 2021, that will be a reality. The makers of Monopoly are filling the iconic game board with San Antonio landmarks for the first official Alamo City-themed version of the game.

But they're looking for residents' help in figuring out what other landmarks and locales make it in. Anything and everything is up for consideration, whether it be the Alamo, the River Walk or the Missions.

To submit your idea, send an email to sanantonio@toptrumps.com. You have until March 17 to send in your picks.