A Habitat for Humanity volunteer in San Antonio is hoping to raise enough money to cover the cost of an entire home build by swimming across Aransas Bay.

Troy Jessee, a general contractor, has helped build more than two dozen homes with Habitat for Humanity.

"This will be 25 years [volunteering]," Jessee said.

In honor of 25 years, he wanted to give back by doing something different.

"I had this idea about swimming across the bay last year, just as a personal challenge," Jessee said. “But I didn’t really know until about 60 days ago. Why don’t I just leverage it and use it to raise funds for Habitat?”

Accompanied by a team, Troy Jessee will swim from San Jose Island to Key Allegro Island hoping to raise enough funds to build a home for a family in need.

“We’re right around $45,000 to $46,000 and our goal is $80,000, and that is the actual cost to build a home for an actual family.”

That cost includes material, tools, and supplies for the build. The organization says that as of June 2018, more than 1,059 homes have been built for families in the San Antonio area.

"They're nice homes and they are well-built and they're built with caring, giving hands," Jessee said.

Jessee will take his dive for his journey across the bay on October 27. You can donate to his cause here.

© 2018 KENS