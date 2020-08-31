San Antonio launches coronavirus workforce recovery program

Participants may begin high school equivalency preparation, short-term, long-term or on-the-job training.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio has launched a new program to help residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the hard hit industries of hospitality, food service and retail.

Partnering with Workforce Solutions Alamo, Alamo Colleges, Project Quest, and other workforce development agencies, the program aims to guide participants on a recommended pathway to gain employment and, or increase their earning potential.

The City says they will offer this free workforce training and education to San Antonians, following a skills and career assessment. Participants may begin high school equivalency preparation, short-term, long-term or on-the-job training.

The program mentions how qualified participants will be eligible to receive stipends of $15 an hour with a 30 hour maximum and 6 hours minimum per week.

“COVID-19 has deeply impacted the livelihoods of San Antonio residents,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “The City of San Antonio is committed to helping our most vulnerable residents recover...and we can do this best by providing them with training and educational opportunities, so they can get back to work quickly and benefit from a brighter career outlook.”