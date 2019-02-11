SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people celebrated together for Dia De Los Muertos across the city on Friday.

On the west side, custom traditional altars filled every room at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center showing generations of San Antonio families.

"Dia De Los Muertos is welcoming back your loved ones. It's a day for them. It's a day to celebrate them. It's a day that they are actually here with us," Deborah Sifuentes said. "Once you start building an altar, you start learning a whole lot more; to actually learn to build a traditional alter so we don't lose that part of our culture."

Among the crowd was Daniel Gonzales, who was born in a west side home that is now a historical landmark. He walked KENS 5 through the house where his family's altars were displayed.

“It’s very very important to know where you come from because that’s your roots this is what it is for me. These are my roots," Gonzales said. "Honor your family. Search your roots. Find out what you are and take pride in what you are. Too many people have lost that now a days and I will always instill that in my family and they will be here because they honor their roots. Their heritage, their culture.”

Celebrations will continue through Wednesday. You can find more here.

