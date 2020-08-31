San Antonio allowing spiritual ceremonies, practices to honor remains found under construction site

The human remains were discovered during an archaeological investigation at a street improvement project on Santa Rosa near Maverick Park.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio Public Works Department is granting descendant groups an opportunity to conduct any spiritual ceremonies or practices on Santa Rosa Street where human remains were found in May.

The human remains were discovered during an archaeological investigation at a street improvement project on Santa Rosa near Maverick Park. The site where archeologists were working was previously a cemetery dating back from the early 19th century.

Public Works is tentatively scheduled to remove the remains on September 1. The City is reserving a time between 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. for spiritual ceremonies to honor those who passed away.

The intent is to complete the archaeological work for Commerce Street, which is anticipated in late October 2020, The City says.

"Once it is completed and we have a better understanding of the project area, we plan to meet with all descendant groups to discuss the reinternment efforts," The City says.

They also provided this background information:

• Bexar County District Court granted the City’s petition for removal of human remains and dedication at the Santa Rosa, San Saba and Commerce Street projects August 14th.

• The City also received approval of the exhumation permit from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) August 24th.

• The City is committed to being open, transparent and respectful with the sensitivity of the removal and reinterment of human remains within the project area.

• The human remains and all associated archeological objects will be temporarily stored at UTSA Center for Archaeological Research to await reinterment.