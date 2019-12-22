SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday, dozens of people in need were served a hot meal at Milam Park.

It's just one way volunteers and staff with SAMMinistries helps those who are less fortunate during the holidays and year-round.

The organization, along with community partners, honored the 71 people, including an infant, who died while homeless in San Antonio this year. According to SAMMinistries, that is three more people than all of last year.

"On this evening, we honor and remember the lives lost this year and pray for those who are struggling to survive," said SAMMinistries' President and CEO Navarra Williams in a press release. "Homelessness can reach any age, race, or religion, but the community's ability to make a difference is unlimited. The Annual Homeless Memorial reminds of us the work we still have to do."

SAMMinistries is an interfaith ministry that helps the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless. They are offering shelter, housing, and services. For more information, please call (210) 340-0302 or visit their website.