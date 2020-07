Boxes of frozen chicken were handed out at Edison High School.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District helped feed thousands of families in a matter of hours.

Boxes of frozen chicken were handed out at Edison High School Friday, thanks to a USDA program called "Farmers to Family Food Box."

The chicken would have normally gone to restaurants. But because of the pandemic, the USDA says they are buying the supply and donating it to families.