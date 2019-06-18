SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosts a variety of activities across the city for all ages this summer. KENS 5 hopped in the ring with 14-time national champion, Jesus “Panterita” Martinez, 14, to learn about the San Fernando Boxing Club.

“We have a lot of kids who come just to get in shape, but we do have quite a few boxers who come and are trying to make it pro,” said Ian Robertson, program director of athletics for San Antonio Parks and Rec.

So far, four students from the program have gone professional. Martinez heads to Madison, Wisconsin next week for the Junior Olympic Nationals, where he plans to be the last man standing in the ring.

“I’m going to bring home the gold for my city and for my family,” he said.

The community’s support in the club’s local boxing shows raises funds for fighters like Martinez to travel and compete at affordable rates.

The program is open to all ages 8 and up. Anyone 34 and older is required to bring a doctor’s note to train. All participants are expected to register for a USA Boxing membership before working out in the boxing program. That membership fee is $75 but once registered, there is no charge for the weekday boxing club.

The San Fernando Boxing Club meets at the Lincoln Community Center at 2915 E. Commerce Street week days from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about summer programs from SA Parks and Rec, click here.