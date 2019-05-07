SAN ANTONIO — Tubers took to the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers Friday after a rainy June that kept water levels high.

"The rivers ready, it's cold, it feels really good—and perfect for a hot day," said Katherine Weston of 444 Tubing.

Weston says 444 is looking forward to an active tubing weekend. She says the Comal River is typically full and ready for tubing, but she's glad to see the Guadalupe doing well this year, too.

The 444 staff, meanwhile, is ready for an influx of visitors, and is also offering discounts for military members, teachers and first responders.

Down the road in Gruene, Rockin' R River Rides General Manager Shane Wolf says the Guadalupe is looking fuller than it has in years.

"Last year was one of the lowest flow years we've ever seen," Wolf said. "It's gauged by cubic feet per second, (this year it's much faster). So for those that came last year, I'd invite them to come back, now you're sitting in your tube and the water's pushing you down—very little paddling or effort needed to sit back and enjoy."

