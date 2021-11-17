Photos: River Oaks mansion with glamorous past on sale for $16 million

“Countless stories have been written and told for years of the opulent parties and its previous owners' past."

HOUSTON — A huge mansion on River Oaks Boulevard is now on the market and it comes with quite a history.

The 21,500-square foot neoclassical mansion sits in the River Oaks Country Club Estate subdivision.

It used to be home for the late Baron Ricky di Portanova and Baroness Alessandra de Portanova.

It has also been a popular hosting location for celebrities and international dignitaries. After a $7 million renovation in 2004, the mansion is listed for $16 million.

It’s exclusively listed by luxury Realtor Nancy Almodovar who considers it to be a part of Houston history.

“Countless stories have been written and told for years of the opulent parties and its previous owner’s past,” Almodovar said. “It is truly a home that embodies both Houston’s future and its glamorous past.”

The mansion has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Amenities include chandeliers, a golden-detailed fireplace, a private courtyard with a fountain and a media room with a large projection screen. The media room is also connected to a 12,000-square foot indoor pool with a secondary kitchen.

“The current owners took on an extensive remodeling project with precision and exacting detail to modernize the home for today’s living, and of course, grand entertaining that is synonymous with the home’s history,” Almodovar said.