SAN ANTONIO — With Fiesta officially underway, rideshare drivers are seeing a surge in the number of people they’re taking around town.

Stay-at-home mom Gigi Suarez has only been driving with Lyft a few months.

“I’m like the bartender without the alcohol. I get to hear all the problems and the things that they go through in their daily lives,” Suarez said.

She said Fiesta season is a lot busier than other times she’s driving for Lyft.

“I just take off driving, my phone will ring, and then all of a sudden I'm off to the races,” she said.

Lyft driver Crystal Bratton said she's giving rides to people all over the city.

“You can start pretty central, you can go to past 1604 or go to Boerne, and then end up coming all the way downtown,” she said. “You're just don't know where you're going to end up.”

The uptick in rides during Fiesta also means a little more money for drivers. Bratton said last weekend alone, she gave rides to 30 to 40 people.

But for both these drivers, they said it’s not about making the few extra bucks.

“I can travel in big circles around the city, but it doesn’t really feel like it because time goes by quickly because you're talking to people a lot in the car,” Bratton said.

“I just look at it as if I’m a lifeline because sometimes they'll come into my car and they'll just get to talking,” Suarez said.

Both Suarez and Bratton said it’s more about letting someone else do the driving.

“Some of them are pretty drunk when they get into my car, so I have to also make sure that they're getting home safely,” Suarez said.

Lyft is also partnering with VIA to provide another option for people looking to take the ride share service and save money.

Between April 22 and April 28, patrons can park at one of the four designated VIA smart hubs and take Lyft to Fiesta from there. Use the code VIAFIESTA19WK to save $10 on one trip from one of the smart hubs.

The VIA/Lyft smart hubs are located at Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride, Frank Madla Transit Center and Aiport Park & Ride.