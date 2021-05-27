x
3-month old puppy rescued from sewage drain in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Staff from the City of Seguin Wastewater Utilities Department helped rescue a cute little three-month-old chihuahua puppy from an uncovered lateral pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: City of Seguin Wastewater Utilities Department

Fudge Ball was walking in his owner's backyard when he found his way into a sanitary sewer main, the staff said.

Credit: City of Seguin Wastewater Utilities Department

A televising camera was inserted into the sewer main to help see exactly where Fudge Ball was, thus making his rescue possible. 

Fudge Ball was pulled from the sewer and reunited with his human.

Other than needing a quick rub-a-dub in the tub, Fudge Ball was a-okay.  

Credit: City of Seguin Wastewater Utilities Department

