3-month old puppy rescued from sewage drain in Seguin

Fudge Ball was walking in his owner's backyard when he found his way into a sanitary sewer main, staff said.

SEGUIN, Texas — Staff from the City of Seguin Wastewater Utilities Department helped rescue a cute little three-month-old chihuahua puppy from an uncovered lateral pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Fudge Ball was walking in his owner's backyard when he found his way into a sanitary sewer main, the staff said.

A televising camera was inserted into the sewer main to help see exactly where Fudge Ball was, thus making his rescue possible.

Fudge Ball was pulled from the sewer and reunited with his human.