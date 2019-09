SAN ANTONIO — Pumpkin pie fans rejoice! Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced the return of its famous pumpkin pie on Monday.

The restaurant posted a picture of the pie on its social media pages, with the caption "The wait is over! PUMPKIN PIE is back!"

Pumpkin pie is back on the menu with a cost of $2.29 per slice and $10.95 for whole pie.

