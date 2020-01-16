PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Port Clinton teen who was found dead after being missing for three weeks.

Harley Dilly went missing on December 20 and wasn't found until January 14, when police discovered he had gotten stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home.

A public visitation for Harley Dilly will take place on Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home in Port Clinton. A memorial luncheon will also be open to the public from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church on that same day.

Funeral Services for Harley will be private and held at a later date.

Harley's obituary was released on Thursday, it reads:

"Harley J. Dilly, 14, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on August 12, 2005 in Fremont, Ohio, the son of Marcus and Heather (Styndl) Dilly.

Harley was a Freshman at Port Clinton High School, and enjoyed various sports, gaming, robotics, making YouTube videos and singing. He always felt like he was the underdog, and as a result, he had a very giving heart and became very brave. He hated to make mistakes, and was inspired to become a counselor or a leader in the future.

Did you ever find a penny while walking through town? Harley would drop pennies while walking, as pennies from Heaven for other people. He had a soft heart and wanted to be a blessing to other people. Every year during the Christmas holiday season, he would volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army.

He was a loving son, brother and grandson, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends, including his three best friends: James, Daniel and Junior.

Survivors include his parents, Marcus and Heather; sister, Ashlyn Dilly; brother, Roary Dilly; maternal grandparents, Robert and Carolee Styndl; paternal grandmother, Mary Dilly; aunts, Meredith (Robert) Marflak and Betty (Frank) Dotson; uncles, Raymond Dilly, Jr. and Christopher Dilly; niece, Rylee Dilly-Daly; as well as many cousins, and friends from school. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Raymond Dilly, Sr., and maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Rose Styndl, Sr."



Memorial contributions may be made on PayPal for the establishment of a scholarship fund in Harley’s name.

Online condolences may be shared with the family here.

