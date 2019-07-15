TEXAS, USA — In an attempt to provide clean air quality for Texans everywhere, TxDOT has launched a "Drive Clean Texas" campaign in an attempt to better the Lone Star State.

It's no surprise that people enjoy rolling down their car windows during the summertime, so the state-wide campaign wants to ensure that people are able to breathe in clean air when they're on the streets.

“As Texans hit the road this summer, Drive Clean Texas is asking everyone to help reduce vehicle air pollution,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin III. “Making simple adjustments to the way we drive and maintain our vehicles can help us all get where we need to go and reduce air pollution along the way. It’s a win-win for our families and our wallets.”

Some tips on protecting the state's air quality include:

Keep vehicles well-maintained and inflate tires to recommended air pressure levels.

Properly fuel vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap.

Stop at the click when fueling your vehicle. Overfilling the tank releases harmful fumes into the air.

Drive smart by obeying speed limits.

Avoid idling the vehicle for extended periods of time.

Avoid aggressive driving with rapid starts and stops.

TxDOT will be taking a "Drive Clean Texas Road Trip Challenge Game," played on a large smartphone, to cities around the state where air quality is an issue.

These cities include Houston, Galveston, Dallas, Forth Worth, San Antonio and El Paso. They are also monitoring Austin, Victoria, Tyler, Longview, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Corpus Christi.

The website describes the game as a fun, interactive way to learn about reducing harmful vehicle emissions. Each time a wrong answer is selected, a puff of "harmless smoke," representing vehicle emissions, is released into a giant, clear bubble encasing an actual sports car.

If you're rolling down your car windows this summer to take in that Texas breeze, TxDOT wants it to be an actual breath of fresh air and one that's not polluted!