Some San Antonio school districts planning on alternative events in lieu of tradition prom

NISD officials emphasized the safety of students and staff went into deciding whether or not to host a traditional prom.

SAN ANTONIO — Senior prom is typically a night of fashion, dancing and celebration with friends as the school year begins to wind down.

But Northside ISD is among local districts calling off the traditional event because of coronavirus safety concerns. That decision prompted one Taft High School senior concerned with the move to reach out with KENS 5.

“Anytime that something that is of a tradition – whether it be graduation, whether it’s prom (that) has to change because of COVID or some other scenario, that’s always a difficult decision to make,” said NISD’s Barry Perez.

Instead, each high school will organize so-called "senior celebrations." According to the Taft High School senior, her schools plans on hosting such an event in the parking lot, featuring a DJ, food trucks and photo booths.

Masks and social distancing are required.

“This we certainly feel will allow those seniors an opportunity to reconnect, to socialize together in a safe way in an outdoor area that is not going to be necessarily confined like they might be in an indoor space like a ballroom for example,” Perez said.

Northeast ISD officials confirmed they’ll be doing themed senior celebrations outdoors as well.

San Antonio ISD will host senior events while permitting smaller schools to hold spring dances with safety measures in place, according to a district spokesperson.

A Southside ISD spokesman emailed KENS 5 saying prom will be held outside in the courtyard May 1.

Unlike last year, students will attend in-person graduation at the Alamodome.

Perez hopes students and parents understand why prom at least at NISD is going non-traditional year.