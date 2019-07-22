SAN ANTONIO — If you're in need of family-friendly Saturday plans, the Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens is hosting a printmaking workshop.

The event will take place Saturday, July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The River House at the Edward Steves Homestead, 509 King William.

Kids will learn about San Antonio printmaker Mary Bonner and the art of printmaking.

After a demonstration, children will then get to make a print of their own.

Tickets are $10 per child. You can purchase online or call at (210) 223-9800.