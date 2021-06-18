'It’s like the honeymoon never left': Pride weddings go virtual in 2021

Meet the judge who says he takes joy in being an ally and serving at same-sex marriages.

SAN ANTONIO — Each year, Pride San Antonio hosts the official Alamo City celebration for Pride Month, including a parade, festival and mass wedding ceremony.

Charlie and PJ Hernandez were one of the first couples to get married. Even after 16 years, they can’t get enough of each other.

“We met online,” Charlie said. “Right away, we just clicked.”

In nearly every picture they take, they pose cheek to cheek. The light in their eyes say it all.

“I just love her,” PJ said. "She’s my world.”

The couple got married in 2015 as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage.

“It’s like the honeymoon never left,” PJ said. “We’re still just as happy as we were day one!”

They professed their loved during the mass wedding ceremony put on by Pride San Antonio.

“We have four kids and they were all there,” Charlie said.

Mass weddings are now a tradition for Pride San Antonio during Pride Month. Judge Ron Rangel performs them every single year.

“It was very important for me to be involved,” Rangel said. “I was ecstatic that very first time and I still feel that same sense of joy when I do it today.”

Rangel is proud to be an ally. From a young age, he wanted to reach out to those who were treated differently.

“I was born in the 1960s. At that time, I remember individuals who had a certain affinity or love for someone who was not of the opposite sex was treated with shame,” Rangel said. “As a child, it was very important to me that everybody be treated appropriately and respectfully.”

He’s attended Pride events with his family for more than a decade.

“There’s nothing more important, I think, than our community coming together and supporting individuals that want to be a family,” Rangel said.

His unconditional support is something Charlie and PJ remember to this day.

“He’s a very sweet man,” PJ said. “I’m very grateful, very thankful to him for all that he did for us that day and that he does for the LGBT community every day.”

The pandemic forced Pride San Antonio to go virtual in 2020, but weddings didn’t happen. In one week, the organization will host its first-ever virtual wedding ceremony.

“The idea that people can freely express their love for one another is a beautiful thing,” Rangel said.

Charlie and PJ enjoyed sharing their wedding day with other happy couples.

“It was just a big community celebration behind us,” PJ said. “It felt special to me.”

It’s a highlight in their lifetime of shared memories.

For the second year in a row, the Pride Bigger Than Texas parade will be virtual on June 26. If you’d like to sign up to get married during Pride Month, send an email to love@pridesanantonio.org.