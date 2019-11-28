SAN ANTONIO — They’re frustrating online shoppers everywhere.

Last year, nearly 26 million people were victims of porch pirates.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming soon, and those cunning crooks will be waiting for all those packages to arrive. That’s why a retired U.S. Air Force veteran devised a way to keep his packages safe.

“We're always going to have people out there that want to take what isn't really theirs,” Eugene Malloy said. “When there’s a problem type of thing going on, my mind goes into, 'How can I fix this problem?’”

Malloy transformed his screened-in porch into an enclosed room, essentially adding a second front door. Windows are now in place where the screened areas were, in addition to lighting and air conditioning.

When the delivery person arrives, the first door is unlocked. Malloy placed a sign on the door with instructions for the delivery driver to place the package inside and then hit a button on the specialized lock attached to the door.

Then, the door locks, and the package is secure inside the room.

“Not only does this provide a physical barrier—it's also a lawful barrier. Now, if you want to break in and steal a package, you’re breaking and entering. It's considered a burglary class one felony," Malloy said. "So, legally, it's a bigger deterrent."

Malloy said he’s an innovator, and hopes his idea motivates others to evolve into the future.

“This is the idea behind it: We are an e-commerce society and we're evolving into that. We’re going to be using the internet to order more and more stuff," he said. "This is the way it’s going to be. So why not have homes that can be built with this type of entrance?"