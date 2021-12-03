Play in the 'snow' at WinterFest San Antonio; proceeds benefit kids with disabilities

The family-friendly event will feature tons of holiday fun, like photos with Santa!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there's an event that has your name written all over it!

WinterFest San Antonio is a long-running community festival where thousands of people come out to enjoy a day of fun in the snow.

The event is taking place on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at North Central Baptist Hospital. And portions of the proceeds will go toward helping kids with disabilities. It will also go toward their families at Brighton Center for therapy, education, support and childcare.

The family-friendly event will feature tons of holiday fun:

30,000 pounds of snow straight from the "North Pole!" including a “snow ball” area and snow slide

Performances by local schools and performance groups

Photos with Santa

Carnival

Kids activities

Holiday shopping from our local artisans

Food and drinks

Click here to get your tickets. Kids under two are free, but you must have at least one child with an "All Access Pass" to get a family photo with Santa.

"Organizers will also be looking for local school and performance groups, volunteers, donations and anything in between that will help keep this great event in our community!" the website says.

Click here for more details.