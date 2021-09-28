x
Pink speed bumps | How one San Antonio health organization is spreading awareness for breast cancer

Methodist Healthcare Ministries is promoting its "Check Your Bumps" campaign to its team members and visitors.

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas is panting speed bumps pink.

They said in a press release that all speed bumps outside its corporate offices will be painted to raise awareness., reminding the importance of taking preventative measures to protect against the disease.

"The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 284,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2021, including 20,900 in Texas. About 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with an invasive breast cancer in their lifetime," the release says.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries will promote it’s "Check Your Bumps" campaign to its team members and visitors through increased signage at its facilities, as well as social media.

“This year, as we continue to support organizations dedicated to caring for those impacted by cancer, we want to go a step further and provide our team members  and  those  who  visit  our  locations  in  San  Antonio, with a reminder  to  protect themselves  and  take  the  steps  necessary  to  catch breast  cancer  early  and  fight  this  deadly disease," said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

