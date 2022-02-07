PHOTOS: South Texas Trail Riders pass through Boerne into Comal County

The South Texas Trail Riders intend to complete an entire trip on horseback within seven days.

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — The Kendall County Sheriff's Office escorted the South Texas Trail Riders from Boerne to Comal County.

KCSO posted about the riders, asking drivers at that time to use caution as the escort was taking place. It lasted between 8:45 to 10 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's department posted photos to Facebook on Ammann Road.

The South Texas Trail Riders intend to complete an entire trip on horseback within seven days.

The trail boss says the cold weather definitely played a part in some deciding to skip the ride all together or to drive a portion of it until weather conditions get better. He says the the group will get larger as the ride continues.

The trail riders all met Thursday in Edroy to get ready for the ride.

Michael Dunn is the trail boss for the journey to the Alamo city. He's a veteran of the event, having taken part in 24 journeys.

"We've done it before," Dunn said. "I mean back in the old days I didn't have any heated trailers or heated anything. You know, we're just gonna go down there and stay warm. Bundle up with some heavy jackets and I have a lot of coffee breaks."

Sheena Popham and her fiancé William Moatcha-Gambuh are also taking part in the ride. Moatcha-Gambuh said he's been on 12 of the trail rides and he does admit it can be painful at times.

"You get adjusted to it," Moatcha-Gambuh said. "You might be sore for the first couple of days but you'll be all right afterwards."

Popham on the other hand said she's not willing to try and stay in the saddle the whole way.

"I'm going to switch between the horse and the wagon all week," Popham said. "It's my first time riding for a whole week it'll be interesting."

The organizers of the South Texas Trail Rider's organization said that they're hoping to attract more new members like Popham.