Why there are new rules for outdoor pets during extreme weather in Texas

A new law now in effect means dogs left outside in cold weather must have a shelter.

TEXAS, USA — Why are there new rules for outdoor pets and extreme weather in Texas?

Last October, Governor Greg Abbott signed into Law the “Safe Outdoor Dogs Act." That law went into effect on January 18.

The aim is to protect man’s best friend during extreme weather in the Lone Star State.

The law came about after some horrific reports of dogs being let outside during last February's freeze, with several of the animals found frozen to death.

The Harris County Animal Cruelty hotline reported getting overwhelmed by over 6,000 calls in just a two-day period during the freeze.

The new law says that dogs left outside must be given adequate shelter to protect them from the elements during extreme weather. That shelter must be big enough for the dog to stand up, turn around and lie down.

It is also now illegal to use chain restraints on dogs. Also, law enforcement doesn’t need to wait 24 hours after getting a report of an animal in distress. They can now respond immediately.

But animal advocates stress when the temperature drops it is not a good idea to leave pets outside, even if they have shelter.