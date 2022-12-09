INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old dog named Mansa is back with his family after getting rescued by Indianapolis firefighters.
Mansa is an American Bully breed dog, who fell into a trench near his home. Mansa’s owners called 911 to get help and IFD responded.
The trench was 12 feet deep, but Mansa seemed to be OK. The trench is in a lot next to Mansa’s family’s home.
Pictures and video show IFD firefighters building a rig to get Mansa out of the trench and up to safety.
After about an hour and a half in the trench, firefighters were able to get down to Mansa and bring him up to safety.
He was checked out by Indianapolis Animal Care and Control Services, but they said he was fine and could go back to his family.