Two dogs in need of help after suffering gunshot wounds

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is asking for help from the community to care for two dogs that suffered gunshot wounds.

This week, two dogs were admitted to APA!'s clinic to recover from two separate shootings.

One of the dogs, Yodeling Pickle, is a 10-month-old Labrador mix who was surrendered to the Austin Animal Center (AAC) after he was shot because his owners could not afford his medical costs. Yodeling Pickle's radius and ulna are fractured and he has around 50 pellets embedded in his leg.

APA! described Yodeling Pickle as "a sweet boy who just wants to be pet and loved" but cries out whenever he stands. The puppy is receiving daily, hour-long bandage changes and is on bed rest to promote healing because he is unable to benefit from surgery due to the extent of his injuries.

The other dog, Samia, is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix who was also brought to AAC when her owners discovered a gunshot wound. Samia was found with her injuries after running away from home. Samia's owners surrendered her for financial reasons, as well.

Charges are not being sought in either shooting incident, APA! told KVUE in a statement.

AAC reached out to APA! to help provide medical care to help save the dogs' lives. APA! is now asking community members to donate what they can to help care for both Yodeling Pickle and Samia, in addition to the other animals in need of critical care at the shelter.

Community members can donate to the shelter on the nonprofit's website by clicking the "donate" tab. Those who are able to foster a dog are encouraged to reach out to the nonprofit through its email address.