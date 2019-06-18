ATLANTA — One of two dogs that was stolen in metro Atlanta in recent days has been found, but she is in rough condition.

According to 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross, the dog had been stolen, along with her owner's car at Phipps Plaza earlier this week.

Mini has since been recovered, but it appears that she has been beaten and burned with cigarettes.

Veterinarians say Mini will recover, but her owner asks the question, how can someone mistreat an animal in this way?

A second dog, which was stolen from a parking lot in Buckhead on Monday, remains missing.

That dog, a deaf French Bulldog named Rex, was stolen from inside of a car as his owner ran inside a store.

Atlanta police said witnesses told them three or four men wearing hoodies in a white Dodge Charger pulled up next to the car that Rex was in, grabbed him and sped off.

