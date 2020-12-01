TOLEDO, Ohio — Two days after going through eye surgery, severely abused dog, Bogey, is recovering well, according to Lucas County Pit Crew.

Bogey was "almost dead" when he was brought to the shelter around mid-December, officials said.

Veterinarians said he was severely dehydrated, emaciated and suffering from several infections. When the dog first arrived at the shelter, he couldn't stand on his own.

Now, he takes walks, plays with toys and sleeps in an orthopedic bed that was donated to him.

"He amazes us every day with his will to live and his loving spirit. Thank you for sharing your miracle with all of us, little buddy! You are an inspiration to us all," Lucas County Pit Crew posted on their Facebook page about Bogey two weeks after they took him in.



On Dec. 31, Bogey, who was being cared for by the shelter, moved into foster care.

On Friday, the dog went through eye surgery and on that same night, Bogey was already showing signs of improvement as you can see in this video Lucas County Crew posted right after his surgery:

On Sunday, the shelter posted another update on him, saying he was recovering well and even enjoying some sunshine.

Bogey's former owner, Ashley Roderick, is facing animal cruelty charges. Court records say she failed to get Bogey the medical help he needed.

Roderick has been formally charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals' torture.

The case has drawn major interest from the public. A Facebook event was created called "Justice For Bogey" to encourage people to show support for the abused dog at Roderick's arraignment on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.