San Antonio Pets Alive! asking for fosters for at-risk puppies

Due to viral illnesses spreading in the shelters, San Antonio Pets Alive! is asking for fosters to help provide shelter for the puppies.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is asking for the public's help in finding homes for at-risk female dogs and their puppies as well as other orphaned puppies.

Several dogs and puppies need homes, due to viral illnesses spreading in the kennels, SAPA! says. If you are interested in being a foster, SAPA! says they provide everything you would need to care for the dogs including formula, bottles, food, support guidance and an electric pad.

SAPA! is a foster based organization aimed at giving animals a second chance. They said they have saved over 59,000 cats and dogs since 2011.

If you are interested in fostering a dog mom and her puppies or just a couple of puppies, click here.