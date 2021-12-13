SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! and BISSELL Pet Foundation are partnering up in hopes that you find your furr-ever friend.
The 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope' event is taking place through Dec. 20. Adoptions for pets are $25 or less, according to a press release from SAPA.
“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”
Here are the locations for adoptions:
- Building One Rescue Center at Animal Care Services: 4710 Highway 151 San Antonio, Texas 78227.
- Petco Love Adoption Center: 6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103 San Antonio, Texas 78238.
- Medical Care Center: 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109 San Antonio, Texas 78245 (by appointment only).
The adoption event is taking place in more than 200 shelters across 40 states.