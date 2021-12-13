The 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope' event is taking place through Dec. 20. Adoptions for pets are $25 or less, according to a press release from SAPA.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”