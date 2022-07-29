San Antonio Humane Society offering discounted dog adoptions for DOGust

Looking for a fury friend? August may provide the perfect opportunity to be able to get your newest BFF.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering up with other organizations to celebrate DOGust by offering discounted adoptions throughout the first week of August.

SAHS, North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge are partnering up and offering $25 adoptions for all adult dogs that are one year or older.

August 1 is the universal birthday for all rescue dogs and more than 50 Animal League shelters across the country will be celebrating fury friends that need to be adopted. The five shelters with the most adoptions during the first week of August will win monetary prizes.

If you would like to fill out an application to adopt a dog, click here. The shelter's say the information will be evaluated on a first come first serve basis. They also note that submitting an application does not guarantee that the pet you want will be placed on hold for you.

The $25 adoptions will last from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. Also remember, our feline friends still need homes too!

