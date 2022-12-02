Pet adoptions only $25 during 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event at SA Humane Society

All pet adoptions, except Ambassador pets, will be reduced to only $25.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society has announced they will be participating in a nationwide event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats in time for Christmas.

“Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event lowers the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Humane Society for 10 days starting on December 1.

All pet adoption fees for pets one year and older, with the exception of Ambassador pets, are just $25 during this event.

"Finding a loving home for every pet is the ultimate goal," said the BISSELL Pet Foundation. "As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners."

Empty the Shelters has helped close to 126,000 find a loving family to call their own from shelters in 47 states and Canada since it began back in 2016.

The San Antonio Humane Society is located at 4804 Fredericksburg Road and they are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

All dogs and cats adopted from the SAHS are neutered or spayed, and get their first set of vaccinations, de-wormer, flea prevention, a microchip, and a complimentary wellness exam.

And remember, when you adopt from a shelter you save two lives, the adopted pet you bring home and the one the shelter now has room for because you made an open space.

To see all the pets available for adoption at the SAHS, please visit SAhumane.org or follow them at @SAhumane on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





