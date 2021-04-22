San Antonio Human Society looking to get 'Earth' adopted

Earth, a five-year-old hound mix, is described as a sweet and playful dog who enjoys the outdoors, dirt, nature and plants.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Human Society is searching for a fur-ever home for a sweet four-legged friend.

Earth is a sniffy pup and will check out all of the smells in the ground and in the wind, SAHS said.

For more information, visit the SA Humane Society's website.

This Earth Day, SAHS is reminding everyone to go green and recycle.

Plastic water bottles, toilet paper rolls, paper towel rolls and small cardboard boxes can be donated at the SAHS to create fun enrichment items for adoptable pets!