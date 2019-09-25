SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of local dogs took a flight to their forever homes this morning. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Dog is My CoPilot flew dogs out to their new families, thanks to a partnership with Petco Foundation. The dogs are usually on the verge of getting euthanized at the city shelter.



“We do this pretty often, a couple times a year,” said Olivia Schneider with San Antonio Pets Alive! “

We're so thankful because it offers the opportunity to alleviate the overpopulation in San Antonio and provide dogs the opportunity to have a second chance at life.”

Dogs are in high demand in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, where there isn’t the same overpopulation problem there is in Texas. Most are adopted within two weeks.

To learn more about San Antonio Pets Alive!’s transportation program, Headin’ Home, visit their website. You can also donate to their mission to save dogs and cats from euthanasia.

RELATED: Military working dog travels from Japan to reunite with former handler

RELATED: Dog missing for 5 months reunited with family

RELATED: San Antonio Pets Alive! surpasses yearly goal of saving lives

RELATED: Injured puppies who became friends at shelter find forever home

RELATED: Animal-loving teen trains puppies for the blind | Kids Who Make SA Great