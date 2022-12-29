How to protect your pets during New Year's celebrations

Pets can become startled with the loud sounds of fireworks. Here's how you can protect them this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — With New Year's being just days away, many people may be thinking about their pets. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is reminding people that pets can become scared of the fireworks sounds, and offers tips on how to help our furry friends.

To give your pets a quiet and calm, you can block off an area inside of your home to offer your pet some refuge. Also remember to leave toys and remove anything your pet can destroy.

Leaving a treat and enough room for a pet to curl up in their crates is also a good idea, according to the city.

The city said you should never leave pets unattended outside even in a fenced in yard, because those pets can become scared and dig a hole in the yard and escape that way.

Bringing your pet inside can also keep them safe from pranksters. The city reminds everyone that many animal cruelty cases start out as a harmless prank. However, should anyone commit animal cruelty --- they will be investigated by the city's animal services unit.

Animal Services will close at 4 p.m. New Year's Eve and will reopen at 1 p.m. Jan 2.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.