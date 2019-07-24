SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to adopt a furry friend for a price of your choice, an upcoming event is allowing you to do exactly that.

San Antonio Pets Alive! has joined forces with San Antonio’s Animal Care Services, San Antonio Humane Society and Animal Defense League to bring a MEGA City-Wide Adoption Event to tackle the pet population crisis in SA.

The three-day event will be held Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28 at each adoption center for participating organizations.

You can pick your price for both cats and dogs, making a fur-ever friend for whatever price you're willing to give.

The shelters are encouraging donations so each shelter can continue saving lives of animals in need of homes.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.