Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends

She's a really sweet Pit Bull mix who is 2-3 years old.

KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a super sweet Pit Bull mix who is about 2 to 3 years old, and was found abandoned at Friendship Park back in March.

She is a large-sized dog, weighing about 60 pounds, with tan and white coloring.

When she was first brought to the shelter after being found abandoned, she was really scared of people and didn't want to be touched at all. More than likely she had been mistreated at some point, so she needed some time to learn that not all humans are bad.

Fast-forward seven months, and now Page loves people and human interaction. She especially loves small children. Page is very gentle and absolutely loves to run, when given the chance. She also enjoys car rides. When she's done playing, she's ready to curl up on your lap... or at least put her head on your lap and cuddle up to you.

Page would do really well with a family who has young kids, so that they can burn off their energy together. She is a very active dog, and would thrive with someone who would spend time playing with her, or going for runs with her.

"Pit Bulls are a loyal, people-oriented breed that thrive as part of the family," according to Petfinder. "They are affectionate with both adults and children."

Experts note that, "All children should be taught how to interact with animals and should be supervised when playing with any animal."

Page gets along well with other dogs but has not yet been tested with cats. If you have pets in your home already, you are invited to bring them with you and you can see how they all get along.

When it comes to being on the leash, she does pull a little right now, but that is just because she is so strong. Page is very smart, so with proper training, she will learn how to behave on the leash without pulling.

Patience will be the key in her training.

Page has super soft fur and loves getting a bath. She also knows her name, and will respond to it when you call her.

"Page has so many good qualities, and is just a fantastic dog all-around. She's always so happy to see us, and she's never aggressive at all," said Mike Carillo, Supervisor at Kirby Animal Services. "She just really deserves a loving home to call her own."

Would you like to add Page to your family? She is waiting for you at Kirby Animal Services. Stop by and get to know her and see if she is the right fit for you. You can also call and set up an appointment to meet Page by calling (210) 661-4063.

Adoptions are $125 for dogs and $80 for cats.

All adopted animals are heartworm negative, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. They have all been tested for Bordetella and cats have been tested for FIV. All pets have been treated for fleas and ticks.

If you're not ready to adopt an animal but would still like to help the shelter out, they could always use some supplies.

Right now, they are most in need of dog and cat food, all life cycles, full strength bleach and any type of laundry detergent. Rawhide bones, toys for the dogs and cats, and extra-large dog kennels would greatly appreciated as well.

You can drop off your donations at the shelter located at 5503 Duffek Drive in the cul-de-sac.

The shelter hours are:

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.