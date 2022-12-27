Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs

Beefy and Frida are emotional support dogs and went missing on Christmas Eve from the Olmos Park area.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned.

She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard when they go outside.

Beefy is an all black male French Bulldog and Frida is is gray with a white chest. Beefy is wearing a gold chain with a "B" initial on it, but Frida is not wearing a collar because hers fell off in the yard.

Neither dog is microchipped.

"We are heartbroken and positive that someone picked up our babies," said Kelly Gonzalez.

Unfortunately their cameras didn’t pick anything up. Kelly said she had workers in the backyard that day and they accidentally left open the gate.

The two dogs were last seen near the intersection of Olmos and Breeden.

Kelly said they are emotional support dogs and they desperately need them home.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for their return with no questions asked.

Call Kelly at (210) 601-0433 or (210) 251-6338 if you have any information on their whereabouts or who they may be with.

