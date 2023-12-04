The two-year-old chihuahua measures around the same length as a dollar bill.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meet Pearl, the World's Shortest Dog! She's a two-year-old chihuahua that's shorter than a popsicle stick.

And she's only about as long as a dollar bill!

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for Shortest Dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl's owner says she is a bit of a diva.

She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon, and loves “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire Terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever, at 2.8 inches tall.

