Local shelter in need of fosters for dogs due to freezing temps in our area

CANYON LAKE, Texas — It's going to be cold here in our area starting Thursday and one local shelter is asking for some temporary fosters so their dogs aren't left out in the cold over the holidays.

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) is looking for temporary fosters immediately through the beginning of January for 10 to 15 dogs.

Their plan is to move as many dogs as they can inside where it's warmer, but they just don't have enough room for all of them.

CLASS will provide the food, toys, crate, collar, leash any medical care necessary and all the support you need. You just provide the warm home and some love!

There is absolutley no long term commitment necessary, and you will quite possibly be saving a life in the process.

If you are interested in helping out, please email the shelter at canyonlakeanimalshelter@gmail.com.

