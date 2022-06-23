Kittens found abandoned in Portage County cemetery inside closed box amid hot temperatures

'We’ll never understand how someone can do this, but we’ll be forever grateful to the person who found them.'

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Three kittens are now in the care of the Portage County Animal Protective League after somebody left them abandoned inside a closed box at a cemetery as temperatures soared into the 90s Wednesday.

A woman who was visiting a grave found the box and brought the three kittens to the APL.

“These babies are lucky she looked inside and brought them to us,” the APL posted on Facebook. “It was extremely hot inside and they had no way out, no water or food.”

All three kittens are females believed to be about 12 weeks old.

“We’ll never understand how someone can do this, but we’ll be forever grateful to the person who found them,” the APL continued.

The kittens have been given the names Marble, Granite and Slate. Each will be available for adoption soon. Anybody who may be interested is asked to contact Tammy at catrcoordinatorapl@gmail.com or stop by Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. without an appointment.

Last week, the Portage County APL also reported multiple puppies had been found abandoned in a carrier along the side of the road amid dangerously hot temperatures.

