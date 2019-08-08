The shelter is not the most ideal place for a animal to end up, but it's a space that gives the pet some hope.

It's a feeling Lindsay Morris held on to for two years.

"We missed him so much," she said as she thought about her dog. "I got him mainly for my daughter when she was younger and I told her when we moved in to our own place, we'll get a dog.

Her dog was Max, a collie mix Lindsay got four years ago. Fast forward two years and Morris had to move and she couldn't bring her dog along. She searched online for someone to take care of him for a bit.

"On one of the Kerrville online Garage Sale sites, a man offered to watch him and take care of him for as long as we needed," Morris said.

"So we took him and we exchanged contact information and, Oh my God, I was crying trying to leave him, but it was only for a little bit, you know," she said.

"We got our move going and we lost a lot of stuff."

One of the things lost was Lindsay's cell phone, which had the man's number as well as the only access to her Facebook page.

"I didn't remember any passwords to my cell phone or Facebook or anything, so I had to make a new one. I only knew the guy's first name, so trying to search for him was ridiculous. I went to the site where I met him, and I couldn't find him," she said.

That was two years ago. Two days ago, everything changed.

The Kerrville Breaking News Pet Rescue of the Week featured a familiar fellow.

"I knew immediately; I didn’t even have to play the video. I saw him and knew," Morris said with a smile. In a matter of hours, Lindsay got Max back.

"It was the best thing ever, because I really thought I was never going to see him again," she said. "It was an amazing feeling."

KENS 5

Max was given up to the Kerrville Animal Services earlier this week. He may have lost a handler, but in turn gained a family he never knew he was missing.

"It means a lot to us," Morris said as she held the latest addition to her family.

Kerrville Animal Services sent KENS 5 a statement on the two year reunion, saying in part:

"Kerr County Animal Services is very happy that Max has been reunited with his original owner, Lindsay Michael."

"...What makes this reunion even more rare and great is that Max was not microchipped before coming to us, so it was only through the power of community and social media that these two were able to find their ways back to each other. It’s wonderful!"

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Both zebras are dead after escaping New Braunfels property, police say

Attorney: Veteran thought he was following Trump's orders in national anthem attack

'Field of Dreams' to host Yankees-White Sox in 2020

San Antonio's Mario Barrios bringing the heat in boxing ring

Mother fighting for justice after man accused of killing her daughter is released from jail