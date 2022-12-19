H-E-B recalls 16 lb. bags of Indoor Complete cat food

H-E-B Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food, 16-pound bag only, is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

SAN ANTONIO — If you are a cat owner, check your pantry!

H-E-B has issued a recall of 16-pound bags of Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food due to potential Salmonella contamination.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated cat products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," says a press release from H-E-B. "No cat or human illness has been reported with respect to the recalled cat food to date."

This product was only distributed in the State of Texas and sold in H-E-B retail stores. All of this type of dry cat food has been removed from store shelves and no other H-E-B products are affected by the voluntary recall.

Affected product will contain MFG 13 NOV 22 on the second line of the lot code located on the back of the bag.

Cats with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some cats will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy cats can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your cat has eaten any of the recalled product and has these symptoms, please call your veterinarian.

If you are not sure if the food you bought is included in the recall, or would like a replacement product or refund, may contact TFP Nutrition via a toll-free call at 1-830-609-7356, Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Consumers may also go to tfpnutrition.com/recall for more information.

Customer also can call the H-E-B Recall Line at 1-855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday trhough Friday.

