Gulf Coast Humane Society teamed up with ASPCA for Adopt From Home event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All weekend, the Gulf Coast Humane Society teamed up with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) for their #adoptfromhome event that took place all over the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
The Adopt From Home event happened not only with the Gulf Coast Humane Society but with animal shelters across the nation.
The Gulf Coast Humane Society is open to the public, but if you aren’t ready to go in person to adopt a pet, their officials say virtual adoptions are also available.
For more information on adopting or fostering a pet from the Gulf Coast Humane Society, call (361) 225-0845, visit their website, or their Facebook page.
