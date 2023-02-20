Free spay & neuter clinic for San Antonio pets

Spay Neuter Network is offering FREE spays and neuters, microchips, and vaccinations for dogs and cats of San Antonio residents.

SAN ANTONIO — Attention pet owners in San Antonio! The Spay Neuter Network (SNN) will be spaying and neutering your pets for free, as well as offering free vaccines during an upcoming two-day event in the Alamo City.

The events will take place on both March 3 and 4.

They will also be microchipping your pets at their new clinic in Brackenridge Park during the two-day grand opening event.

"Our team is excited about bringing more spay-neuter and animal wellness services to San Antonio," says Jordan Craig, Executive Director for Spay Neuter Network. "San Antonio is well-known throughout the state as a highly committed city when it comes to helping animals. We look forward to participating in that effort and working with other San Antonio animal welfare organizations already doing amazing work in the community."

On March 3, they'll hold a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. at their new clinic located at 210 Tuleta Drive near the San Antonio Zoo.

You can make appointments to get your pet fixed on that day online or by calling (972) 472-3500.

Microchips, rabies, parvo/distemper, and FVRCP vaccines will be included with these surgeries at no cost on this day only.

On March 4, a free vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. until noon.

Parvo/Distemper vaccines for dogs and FVRCP vaccines for cats will be given during this time. Also free rabies vaccines and microchips will be available while supplies last. When they run out of the free vaccines, more will be given at low-cost for others still waiting in line.

Their new location is right next to the Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions in Brackenridge Park.

SSN’s new nonprofit clinic is in partnership with the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services and will be offering spay, neuter and vaccination programs for San Antonio dogs and cats. They will be providing these services at a greatly reduced price, and in some cases at no cost, to help pet owners facing financial difficulty.

Texas shelters are seeing a huge boom in the amount of homeless and unwanted pets, mostly due to the fact that a lot of folks just can't afford to pay for spay and neuter surgeries.

These are often the pets that keep reproducing and contributing to our pet overpopulation problem.

“We know affordable pet sterilization is an effective and vital tool as we continue to address our community’s animal issues,” says Shannon Sims, Director of San Antonio Animal Care Services. “San Antonio is thrilled to have Spay Neuter Network join us in that effort. As one of the country’s premiere pet wellness providers, we welcome them to our group of positive partners helping the Alamo City become a more humane place for pets.”

SNN also offers other vaccinations, heartworm tests and flea, tick, heartworm and other parasite prevention at low cost.