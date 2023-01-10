Trick-or-treating for dogs and cats at BAHS

Bulverde Area Humane Society hopes you will join them for this family-friendly, fun event and bring plenty of toys and treats for the animals.

BULVERDE, Texas — A trick-or-treating event is being held just for the four-legged friends at an area shelter.

The Bulverde Area Humane Society is hosting their 3rd Annual Dog and Cat Trick or Treat event on Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The community is invited to stop by and fill up the dogs' and cats' Halloween buckets with goodies, including toys and treats.

The shelter is making it easy for you by listing some of the dogs favorite items:

Purina One Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

Pup-Peroni treats

Rope toys

Large Nylabones

Medium martingale collars

The finicky felines also have some favorite items:

Temptations treats

Any flavor Fancy Feast in gravy canned food

Chicken and turkey pate Fancy Feast canned food,

Small toys like pom pom balls

Stick toys

The shelter said that their trick-or-treating was such a huge success the last two years and they can’t wait to see what this year holds.

If you are currently a dog volunteer, BAHS wants you to know that they will be walking the dogs from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. that morning, so everyone is back in their kennel beofre the fun begins. If you could stay to monitor and sort donations, they would also love your help.

Who's ready to have some fun?

The shelter is located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde and they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.

BAHS hosts a Reading to the Cats and Dogs event every month. Grab your favorite book and come out to read to their animals. All ages are welcome and the pets love it! There is no sign up necessary, all you need to do is arrive the day of the event with a book and closed toe shoes. After you get there, meet with them for a quick orientation before going off to read aloud to the dogs and cats. It's a great chance for kids to brush up on their reading skills while making the animals feel loved. Everyone benefits. Also great for older folks as well. Connect with animals while keeping your brain active.

If you'd like to donate to the shelter CLICK HERE.

They have a complete list of items in which they are always in need of right here.