Tails of Success | Forgotten Friends Christmas Special

Our series that focuses on pets overlooked at local shelters has resulted in 12 dogs and cats finding their forever homes.

SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season brings a sense of hope and happiness, and it’s easy to feel the exact opposite when you turn on the television or scroll through your news feed on Facebook, and see the news of the day.

That's why for this week's Forgotten Friends, we wanted to bring you up to date on some happy tails of success, checking in on the dogs and cats we have told you about so far this year and find out who has a new home.

Jackson

Back in August, we told you about Jackson, the tripod dog, who had some medical issues which led to the amputation of one of his legs. He had been waiting at the Bulverde Area Humane Society since June of 2021 for someone to notice him.

Jackson was adopted about two weeks after we shared his story by David and Jennifer Evetts, and their kids Blaine, Parker and Reed. He is happily enjoying his new home.

Tanner

Tanner, an almost 2-year-old domestic short-haired tabby cat, was originally found inside a car engine with his mom and two siblings and brought to the Bulverde Area Humane Society.

He was adopted on Saturday, October 8 by Lisa Pfeifer, a KENS 5 viewer who saw his story. She said Vanessa Croix and Henry Ramos told her about Tanner and she decided to go adopt him that day.

TANNER under the Christmas tree. He is living the best life with his new mom, Lisa. A dream come true for us all. Thank you, Andrea, KENS5! Posted by Bulverde Area Humane Society on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Now Tanner has loving home for Christmas.

Chicken Little

Out at the Humane Society of the New Braufels Area we met Chicken Little, an almost 2-year-old Kelpie heeler mix who was a shelter favorite. It didn't take long for one of our viewers to decide he was the missing part of their family and head to the shelter and adopt him.

"Dawg and I are attached at the hip, wherever I go, he goes," said Lisa Cardiff. "He is a big fan of our weekly hikes and running around my families ranch on the weekends. He gets along with anything and everyone. I seriously don’t know what I did before I had Dawg. He is my best friend and my little love. He loves belly scratches, talking back (he has lots to say,) tug 'o war, his squeaky dinosaur toy, beef liver treats, sleeping in and sun bathing on the patio. Everyone who meets Dawg just loves him. I’m so blessed he is mine."

Page

We are happy to report that Page, who was abandoned back in March and picked up by Kirby Animal Services, was adopted!

We spoke to Mike Carillo with the shelter who told us that a KENS 5 follower who saw her story on social media came all the way from New Jersey to pick her up and make her a part of their family.

Harvey

Less than 10 days after we shared his story, Harvey, a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner to a kill shelter in Kerr County, was adopted by a KENS 5 viewer who decided to add him to their family.

Harvey now has a home for the holidays and beyond.

Mr. Gambolini

Mr. Gambolini, a 15-year-old senior feline who was surrendered by his owner to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society, was just too cute for words to describe him.

This happy tabby cat with white paws and bib was also scooped up by one of our viewers. And the good news was doubled: A senior female cat living next to him at the shelter was adopted by the same family!

Other pets who now have a family to love them include Grace, Champ, Brody, Juno and Kenny.

The Humane Society of the New Braufels Area told us that they received numerous phone calls asking about Juno all the way from California to New York, and states in between.

Kenny, the cat we found here at our station, tested positive for FIV and feline leukemia, and was taken in by Austin Pets Alive, where he will get to live out his life with other kitties who are also positive.

And on Monday, Penny from Bulverde Area Humane Society called us to let us know that a KENS viewer saw Coby's story all the way in Oklahoma and filled out the adoption paperwork.

A volunteer from the shelter will be driving Coby and meeting his new owner halfway, since it's such a long drive.

So it's been a good year for our forgotten friends, with 12 out of 16 going to a loving home.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.