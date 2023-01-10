In spite of that, she still adores everyone and gets along great with other dogs as well.

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Shirley is an 8-year-old Shepherd mix who was dumped at an veterinary clinic back in April by her owner, who just didn’t want her anymore. The clinic struggled to find her a new home, but failed, so poor Shirley was facing euthanasia until the Bulverde Area Humane Society (BAHS) stepped in to save her.

She’s a super sweet girl who loves to give kisses and be petted. She enjoys going for walks and actually walks really well on a leash, not pulling at all. She’s housebroken and kennel trained. In fact, she will wait all night long to "do her business," rather than making a mess in her kennel.

Shirley is a loveable shepherd mix who was dumped at a vet clinic | Forgotten Friends

Shirley is a large dog, weighing in at about 80 pounds. She gets along with other dogs with no problem and really doesn’t react to cats in a negative way. So she would be fine as a second or third pet in your household.

Shirley is spayed, chipped and current on all of vaccinations.

"Heartbroken about her situation, this gentle soul just wants to find a family that will show her the love she deserves," said Penny, at BAHS. "From what we have observed at the shelter, Shirley is good with other dogs and loves all people."

She would be a perfect dog for a family with kids. She does like to walk in between your legs, so if you have any balance issues or are not steady on your feet, you might not be a great fit.

It’s especially heartbreaking to see older dogs have to remain at a shelter that have known what it’s like to be in a real home. Are you the right fit for Shirley?

If you're not quite ready to adopt, you can foster Shirley to get her out of the shelter, and BAHS provides all of the food and will take care of all medical needs.

For whoever adopts Shirley, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

If you are interested in adding Shirley into your family, please email bahshelter@yahoo.com. If there are other dogs in your home, they do require a meet and greet, which can be scheduled by email at bahshelter@yahoo.com.

The fee to adopt Shirley would be $200, which covers the cost of her being spayed and all vaccinations, flea preventative and more.

The shelter is located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde and they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.

BAHS hosts a Reading to the Cats and Dogs event every month. Grab your favorite book and come out to read to their animals. All ages are welcome and the pets love it! There is no sign up necessary, all you need to do is arrive the day of the event with a book and closed toe shoes. After you get there, meet with them for a quick orientation before going off to read aloud to the dogs and cats. It's a great chance for kids to brush up on their reading skills while making the animals feel loved. Everyone benefits. Also great for older folks as well. Connect with animals while keeping your brain active.

Stay tuned to their Facebook page for information about an upcoming Trick or Treat for cats and dogs event coming soon.

If you'd like to donate to the shelter CLICK HERE.

They have a complete list of items in which they are always in need of right here.

You can follow Bulverde Area Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram.