Ravyn's owner dropped her off and never came back | Forgotten Friends

The 2-year-old shepherd healer mix gets along great with other dogs.

SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Ravyn is a two year old shepherd and heeler mix who has been at Cash’s Kingdom Animal Rescue in a Llano for a little over one year. Sadly, the rescue will be closing this month, so they are trying to find homes for the dogs in their care.

Ravyn was dropped off at the shelter in March of 2022 for what was supposed to be a temporary situation while her owners found a new home. But they never came back for her.

"I had an agreement with her owners that they would make every effort to help find her a home, visit her and walk her weekly and supply dog food during the six week duration I agreed to take her while they were "between homes," said Corinne McCann. "They left $10 to buy dog food and a cage to keep her in. Turns out, they never moved. They never came back one time."

After that they also stopped answering phone calls and responding to messages. One year later, the shelter reached out to the owner one last time and they made it clear that they did not want their dog back.

"They told me they would dump her on a backroad if the shelters wouldn't take her or if they would have to pay a surrender fee," said Corinne.

Since that time, CKAR doubled-down on their efforts to find a home for Ravyn with no luck.

Ravyn gets along well with other dogs, but we don’t know about cats.

"She is very smart, responds quickly to training," said Corinne. "I've been working with her on a leash and she is learning to walk without pulling but she does get very excited for the first few minutes."

Oh, and she is always wagging her tail.

"I also witnessed her on several occasions leaping into the air off all fours like Tigger," said Corinne. "She'll just pop right out of the tall grass straight into the air and it's the cutest thing, just waggin' her tail the whole time."

We think she’d do best in a home with older kids or active adults.

She is crate trained but not housebroken. She is super smart and loving and loves to play in the water. She's also very trainable, learning new things quickly.

For a dog whose had it rough their whole life, she doesn’t seem to hold it against humans and is always eager to please. She’s healthy, spayed and vaccinated.

"She has so much joy and love despite the recurring abandonment she's endured in her young life," said Corinne.

Ravyn has spent her almost her whole short life inside a kennel. Who is ready to show her the love she deserves?

You can contact Corinne at Cash's Kingdom Animal Rescue at cashskingdomanimalrescue@gmail.com.

For whoever adopts Ravyn, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.