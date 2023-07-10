Pearl was surrendered by her owner who said she couldn't care for her anymore | Forgotten Friends

She is a 3-year-old domestic short-haired tabby who loves to play in water.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

On this week’s Forgotten Friends we meet Pearl, a 3-year-old domestic short-haired tabby cat, who was surrendered by her owner to the Humane Society in New Braunfels (HSNBA) about 150 days ago because they could no longer care for her. They told the shelter that Pearl had been with them since she was just a baby kitten.

Pearl was really upset when she first arrived at the shelter, but who can blame her? How would you like to be dumped at a new place as a toddler?

"Pearl was quite fractious when she first arrived and no one could touch her," said Sarah Hammond, Executive Director HSNBA. "We suspected she was in heat and that was causing some of her issues, so we put her through our TNR program to get her spayed and vaccinated, and why she has an ear tip."

Getting spayed did calm her down quite a bit, and now they say she’s a real sweetheart.

Pearl would do best as the only pet in her new home, or if you have multiple pets, just make sure you introduce them slowly and give them all a safe space they can call their own.

"Pearl would like to be the only pet in the home," said Sarah. "While she is curious and playful with cats under the door, we have yet to find her a friend. She is also REALLY overwhelmed by all the dogs here, so if someone did have pets at home, adopter would need to be very careful about slow, patient introductions and making sure all pets in the home have their own "safe spaces."

She’d also prefer a home with no small kids or if there are kids, make sure that they understand that cats need to feel safe and loved and given respect.

"We are thinking a very quiet home would be best for Pearl, with an adopter who truly understands cats and their body language and needs," said Sarah. "She is easily startled so no little kids or or kids who are VERY respectful of pets and will give her the space she needs to feel safe and loved."

She might hide under the bed for the first few days, but after that, she’ll be your best buddy!

"Pearl is an independent girl, who likes things on her terms," said Sarah. "But once she warms up to you, she is affectionate and playful and all-around delightful cat."

A super quirky thing about Pearl is that she loves water. She drops her toys in it, then fishes them out. She also loves treats, getting petted and looking out the window.

Pearl is healthy, vaccinated and ready to move in with you. Are you the right fit for her?

Visit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels, call them at (830) 629-5287 or email them at GeneralInfo@HSNBA.org.

They are open:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sundays and Holidays: Closed to the public

On October 28, the shelter will be hosting a Fun with Santa and your pets photo day!

Join them for their annual pictures with Santa and your pet, family, kids, or anyone else at Dry Comal Creek Vineyards. Get your holiday photos done early with a minimum $20 donation to HSNBA. All proceeds go directly to the shelter to help with medical bills and other expenses.

No reservation is necessary; photos will be first come first serve

There will be two scenes to choose from, Santa or a Fall Scene, $20 donation per theme used

HSNBA is celebrating "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Adoption Special" all month long and it's HALF OFF all dog adoptions for the month of October.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.