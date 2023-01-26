Opie was adopted, then abandoned again | Forgotten Friends

The shelter thought they had found Opie his forever family only to find out that he was dumped six months later at another animal shelter.

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Opie is a 9-month-old Tuxedo cat who was adopted from the Bulverde Area Humane Society back in May of 2022, then subsequently dumped in the outdoor laundry room at the Helotes Humane Society the first week of January of this year, along with his brother named Wilson.

"Thanks to all of the other great people there, they noticed Opie crying in their open air laundry room," said Mary Souza, cat specialist at BAHS. "They then heard another cry from the laundry room a few days later and they found Wilson. This is another great reason to have microchips inserted just in case of these situations."

The folks in Helotes scanned the two cats after they were found and because they had chips, they were able to return them both to BAHS, where they are waiting for someone to love them.

"We, at the shelter, tell each adopter that if there is ever a reason they cannot continue to care for their adopted pet, that we always take our cats and dogs back," said Mary. "There was no reason to abandon these little guys."

BAHS says the two cats do not need to be adopted together, so we are concentrating on Opie right now.

He is a very social kitty and loves to be petted. We think he is part Siamese because of his pointy face and ears.

He has been neutered and tests negative for Feline AIDS and Feline Leukemia. Opie has been dewormed and has flea prevention medication on board.

He gets along well with other cats, especially his brother Wilson, just in case you're looking for two cats.

As with all of the cats at BAHS, he must remain an indoor cat and never be declawed.

Do you have room in your home for Opie?

He (and his brother Wilson) are waiting at the Bulverde Area Humane Society.

We hope that the third time is the charm and that this adoption sticks!

The shelter is located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde and they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reading to the Animals

The shelter will be hosting some Reading to the Dogs and Cats events from 10 a.m. until -11:30 a.m. every month.

Grab your favorite book and go out to read to their animals. All ages are welcome and no sign up necessary. All you need to do is arrive the day of the event with a book and closed toe shoes.

When you get there, you will meet with them for a quick orientation before going off to read aloud to the dogs and cats.

They have planned out their dates up until school is out. They schedule the reading days based on days that Comal ISD students have no school. Please keep in mind that these dates are subject to change, especially with weather being unpredictable.

You can follow Bulverde Area Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram.